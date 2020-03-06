10 YEARS OF POLITICAL OPPRESSION – FREE MUSHAYIDI

Global Campaign for Rwandans’ Human Rights condemns with the strongest terms possible the continuous imprisonment of the opposition politician Mr Deogracias Mushayidi.

Mushayidi was sentenced to life in prison on September 17, 2010, a verdict confirmed by the supreme court on February 2012.

In fact, he was accused of ‘terrorism’ and ‘attempts against the security’ of the state and revisionism, genocide ideology and divisionism.

These charges have been commonly handed to political opponents in order to move them from political scene and repress their freedom to express their views and to criticise the government.

The Rwandan government should release Mushayidi without delay and end its continuous practices of using politically motivated accusation in view to oppress political opponents.

