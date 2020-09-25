2020 Havel Prize Ceremony: Baiducao, Omar Abdulaziz, and Kizito Mihigo

The 2020 Oslo Freedom Forum concludes with a ceremony hosted by HRF chairman Garry Kasparov to honor the 2020 Havel Prize Laureates: Chinese visual artist Badiucao, Saudi political satirist Omar Abdulaziz, and the late Rwandan peace activist and gospel musician Kizito Mihigo.

The Oslo Freedom Forum is a global event series presented by the Human Rights Foundation (HRF).

