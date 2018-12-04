By David Himbara

Dear General Kagame, you said you would turn Rwanda into a middle-country by 2020. Here comes 2020 — only one year is left until we get to it. We have a problem here. Rwanda is still the poorest in the region. Look at this comparative data from the World Bank on Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda. Rwanda is dead last.

Percentage of the population living under the poverty line of less than US$1.90 a day

Ethiopia — 26% Kenya — 36% Uganda — 41% Tanzania — 49% Rwanda — 56%

Percentage of the population living under the poverty line of less than US$5.50 a day

Ethiopia — 84% Kenya — 86% Uganda — 87% Tanzania — 93% Rwanda — 92%