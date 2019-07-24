5 Ways to Innovate Education in Africa

African education system has many problems. Here are 5 key ideas that emerged on how to innovate education in Africa.

Next to Asia, the most populous continent on the surface of the earth is Africa. With a population figure of over 1.2 billion, the continent is, no doubt, blessed with enormous human resources. Nonetheless, the education sector, which many opine as to the backbone of any nation or people’s development, is seriously lagging behind. Several literature critical essays have been written by scholars in and outside of the continent on African education problems, and how to innovate Africa and its education. This piece is an example of such literary essays centering on how to help Africa by innovating its education sector. Read on to find how and be able to craft the best of all possible literary essays.

1. Redefine the Concept of Classroom

The primary aim of education is to impart knowledge. This can take place in the four walls of a classroom or anywhere. Many research efforts have pointed out that several African youths have various academic needs, some of which are better met outside the contemporary structured classroom.

Education in Africa should never be limited to just the classroom alone; it should be brought to the street, slums, and vocational institutes so that each person can feel no obstruction to learn. To many, working with pen and paper can be scary; they have heard of topics treated in the coordinated school structure, and have determined it is not meant for them. To this one, bringing the classroom down to them will greatly assist.

2. Improve Funding for Education in Africa

Quality education surely comes at a price. And in many experts’ opinion, for a people’s education to the sustained and improved, the bulk of its funding has to come from within. According to UNESCO, African countries that are serious about innovating its education must earmark at least 27% of its yearly budget to education. Unfortunately, this benchmark is hardly met by many African nations.

There appears to be an excessive reliance on foreign aids by many African countries to fund the education sector. Unfortunately, these aids have gone down drastically. What is likely going to help is a collaboration between the government and private sectors in raising the required funds to innovate education in Africa.

3. Identify What’s Working & Harness Them

Globally, it has been discovered that not all students understand the topics they are being taught in their classrooms. So, the issues at hand go beyond funding or numbers of school buildings; it bothers greatly on teaching approach and methodology. Printing more literature texts haven’t been able to address the learning crises being witnessed globally, and Africa is mostly hit by this phenomenon.

As far as education is concerned, what matters most is the result. Whatever method of education that is not producing the right result isn’t supposed to be sustained. Coming up with a workable plan, however, requires that individual African nation must study what works best for them. This literary knowledge has to be tested severally in the appropriate context before scaling can commence.

4. Harness the Power of Technology

Africa can really get its education right by utilizing the benefits that technology afford. Although it must be noted that many youths have become slaves to technology rather than making positive use of it if more investments are made in digital learning and common discussion forum, a lot of uneducated youths would become empowered.The internet presence in Africa is just about 13.6% amounting to a meager 6.2% of the total internet usage worldwide. A way of making education easy would be to increase broadband connections in schools and in most residential houses, so that the large population can access billions of facts available on the internet.

5. Effective Local Collaboration

Whatever innovation that will revolutionize Africa education must involve a wide variety of stakeholders. The best method is achieved if everyone feels that it is their idea. As such, everybody that matters must be consulted. The vanguards of the innovation have to find a means of making the local populace realize that mass education is to their benefit.

When ideas are generated, tested, and implemented locally, it brings about a sense of belonging, which makes progress possible. It ensures that the prevailing context and culture is well mastered.

Innovation in education is a global need, but Africa seems to need it more. With concerted efforts and literary essays on the way out such as the one we have proffered here, it is possible to achieve an African continent where education is driving the economy and making everything work out well.