Kagame Had Sankara Paraded As Gaged Animal While Kagame Jetted To France

Evidently, General Paul Kagame never heard of the Additional Protocol II of Geneva Conventions. The Protocol obliges governments to treating prisoners humanely in all circumstances.

In particular, the Protocol protects prisoners from torture and humiliating treatment. Calliste Sankara, an opponent of the Kagame regime, was seized and repatriated to Rwanda on March 30, 2019.

He was not allowed any visitors until publicly displayed on May 17, 2019. Interestingly, Kagame jetted out to Paris, France, as his regime publicly displayed Sankara as shown in the video above.