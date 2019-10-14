Advance Your Career with PMI PMP Certification and Train Yourself Thoroughly Using Exam Dumps

The Project Management Professional, otherwise known as PMP, is the in-demand credential for project managers and is recognized by reputable companies and organizations all over the world. It is offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI), and as a well-respected certification, it might enhance you to take the next step in your managing career. While other credentials only focus on certain spheres, PMP is international, so with this certification, you can get a job in any industry and any country.

Companies looking to fill in the position of a project manager tend to prioritize potential employees with the PMP certification over those missing this badge. Many establishments are making it the prerequisite to own the PMP certification, so you cannot even apply for the job without this credential. This valuable certification also opens many doors that lead to well-paid jobs. According to PMI’s Earning Power Salary Survey, employees with this badge earn more money than those who don’t possess the PMP credential.

Holding PMP will not only add value to your CV and let potential employers be convinced in your PM expert skills but will also help you meet other professionals and get in touch with organizations globally.

A Deep Dive on the PMP Exam

The PMI PMP certification exam will test your knowledge through 200 multiple-choice questions with a deadline of four hours. If you wish to maintain your credential, you will need to earn 60 professional development units every three years.

Gaining your certification doesn’t come without a cost. The PMP credential exam fee is $555 for individuals who are not a member of PMI. In case you are a corporation representative, you will need to pay $405.

Prerequisites

You can apply for the PMP exam if you have a secondary degree, 7.500 hours’ experience as the leader of projects and 35 hours of project management education, or if you have a bachelor degree, 4.500 hours as the leader of projects and 35 hours of project supervision learning.

The PMP test examines your theoretical knowledge in 5 main project management sectors: planning, executing, monitoring and control, as well as closing the project. Here are 10 knowledge areas covered by the PMP exam:

Project Quality Management

Project Cost Management

Project Integration Management

Project Resource Management

Project Communications Management

Project Schedule Management

Project Risk Management

Project Procurement Management

Project Scope Management

Project Stakeholder Management

Keep in mind that the PMP application process needs you to document all the projects you have executed.

Preparing for the PMP Exam with PMI Web Resource

First of all, download for free and get as proficient as possible in all the PMP exam content outline, as well as with the PMP professional handbook containing all the test details in depth.

With the PMP Practice Exams proposed just for $68 you’ll open the great world of project management for your test excellence! Enjoy its unlimited access to more than 1.000 realistic test questions, available for 90 days, the PMP mock exams and 10 knowledge area tests, and much more valid content, and get prepared to the test quickly and extensively.

On-demand learning 24×7 is for occupied specialists that need a personal preparation schedule due to the lack of time. 35 contact hours, valid training materials, PMP tests, PMBOK guide exercises are all here for your test excellence!

Discover corporate study whether with numerous students or in a private class. Flexible schedules, including live on-site and live online learning possibilities, open up great possibilities to get qualified with ease and pleasure.

Last but not least, check an option to visit the PMP classes online taught by PM tutors, with a 100% pass guarantee and live communication with the experts.

Valid Exam-Labs PMP Study Materials

Try on the PMP Premium Bundle from Exam-Labs to considerably improve your PMP passing score! Only for $39.98, you'll enjoy the highly informative preparation with numerous premium questions and answers, a voluminous study guide and a training course of 129 lectures.

Exam-Labs's validated exam dumps are constantly updated to bring the difference in your professional life, so don't hesitate to use them for free! The files offered are in ete format and can be opened with the special exam simulator, making your preparation process lively and interesting.

It seems that the fantastic ETE Software has been created by Vumingo team just for your unsurpassed immediate leap in your knowledge and skills. Try its Lite and Pro packages right now and win the test with confidence!

Important Tips for Your Exam Preparation:

1. Examine the materialquickly to attempt all the questions and become familiar with the topics, and arrange the information systematically.

2. Make short sessions, no more than 30 minutes:when we study, we mostly remember the first and last elements of a study period.

3. Give yourself breaks and have rest before the actual exam.

Conclusion

PMP is a highly-valuable professional certification recognized all over the world. This credential will add value to your resume, provide networking opportunities, help you get a raise or a better job. Though, passing it is neither easy nor effortless. The exam application process requires a lot of time, and you cannot take it casually because PMI conducts an audit process to check the authenticity of applications. Along with the reliable Exam-Labs’s exam dumps for PMP test, use as many study options in your preparation process as possible. Each of them will make you closer to your PMP certification. However, your struggle will pay off once you pass the exam because the earned credential will enable you to get promoted in your company and allow for easy raise in the career ladder.