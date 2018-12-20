Africa 2.0 Feat Claude Gatebuke (African Great Lakes Action Network)

Claude Gatebuke of “African Great Lakes Action Network” joined us for the second time on the Komrades Podcast to discuss the recent event “The brilliant genocide ” a film screened in NYC on December 13th about the genocide in Uganda, Rwanda (being himself from Rwanda and a survivor of the genocide which we talked about on a past episode titled “Rwanda”), we also discussed voids after dictators are overthrown by their populations, the effects and influence of capitalism on people’s ability to fully change dictatorships, Israeli actions in Palestine, elections in the U.S ,linking up with other movements on the Continent, Franc CFA

