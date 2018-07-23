Africa: the strengthening of the Chinese presence shakes the West who will lose feathers

Brief historical reminder

Indeed, Africa is traditionally animist. Islam and Christianity are foreign religions. The first named came from Arabia. Some say that the pioneers of this religion have landed on the east coast of Africa and that their presence has been violent. Then it was the turn of the Europeans with their Christianity who seized and dismembered the old contains. This colonization was unquestionably very bloodthirsty. It was during this Western presence that Africans experienced the worst atrocities. Meanwhile, she would have been emptied of her population (men, women and children) for various destinations to go to serve as prey.

During this period, wars, massacres and genocides reigned over the native populations. Surprised by their divergent interests and the immense wealth found on the spot, the death craziness of the colonialists became more and more serious and tensions arose between them. Also, the British thought themselves superior to other Europeans such as Portuguese, Spanish and French. Finally, it was in 1885, at the Berlin conference, that the Europeans decided to share the African cake in order to lessen their rivalries, which led in some cases to strong tensions between them. But it should be noted that it is not only African countries that have been colonized. Asian countries have experienced excruciating British colonialism. By the 1960s, China was a very poor rural country. It was also colonized by Japan. Meanwhile, South Korea, Ghana and Senegal were almost at the same level of economic development. But currently these Asian countries are ahead of us from very far and are doing pretty well. They have become emerging countries.

After independence, many colonized countries like African countries took their destiny into their own hands. Some colonial powers would have felt the need to reduce their presence while remaining very close to their former colonies that they considered their private property.

Also, in the twentieth century, new powers like the United States, China, Canada, Russia and others appeared on the world stage. The latter with their dazzling developments would have needed more and more resources and new markets. Africa and the Middle East were going to be their favorite fields because the materials are huge and almost inexhaustible.

State of the art with some foreign powers in Africa

The French already present before the 18th century reinforced their regularity. They are present in almost all sectors of economic activity. This strong comeback of France in Senegal in particular and in Africa in general, is due to the decline of the latter in the world ranking. Its economy is losing its wings. New emerging Asian countries and others have come into play ahead of this country in France. She is desperately clinging to her former colonies and is doing everything to keep corrupt and extremely inhuman regimes in power. It encourages electoral fraud and uses the European Union to validate polls in Haiti where the number of voters is greater than the number of registered. But this old power is very strongly implanted. It does not seem to leave an iota to the new resource-hungry powers. The population is very mixed about its presence. But, she seems more and more resistant to her presence recently.

However, the Canadian presence in Africa leaves something to be desired. She would be rather unhealthy. Apparently some representatives of international cooperation organizations prefer to spend their time in very luxurious hotels where the price of coffee would be around $ 10. They are the best customers of the beautiful beaches. They are often accused of baiting a poor, misguided and idle youth. Because employment is rare. Some bad African languages treat them as pedophiles.

Others accuse them of evil species or propagators of serious diseases such as AIDS. They have almost no contact with the people they despise. They move in air-conditioned luxury cars on the ground to carry in many cases false promises. Also, it is reported that our plenipotentiaries (diplomats, businessmen and others) are also masters in the swindle, the lie and the swindle. We will remember this broken promise, digging a borehole for the people of the village of Montreal in Senegal, by the authorities of the Canadian Embassy. Nor is it surprising to hear Radio-Canada talk about a $ 8 million case of tax evasion scent involving SNC-Lavalin Mauritius. In the past, livestock feed (red sorghum) has been distributed to local populations in Senegal. It was called Canadian grain at the time. People said it was a contribution from Canada. However, I have never found this commodity in Canadian grocery stores. The people of Yitty and Roto Ery will not contradict me. These populations have never liked these seeds. They laughed at Canada about its red sorghum called “gawri canada” in the national language. They thought it was for prisoners or animals. Also, in all likelihood, the cooperation between Hydro-Québec-Elyo and SENELEC would have been harmful for Senegal. That is why the state of this country decided to separate them in 2002. It seems that this country would have lost money during this sad period of collaboration.

Yet Canadian interests in this part of Africa are astronomical and incalculable. The bauxite used by Alcan comes from Guinea. The contribution of this company to our economy is enormous and it would be irreplaceable. Not to mention other mining companies that make rain and good weather. Also, contrary to popular belief, Canada withdraws more in Africa than it gives. As such, we can say that it is Africa that feeds us. Some say that Canada is the most to lose with the arrival of China in force, because its current foreign policy of getting the most out of nothing, or almost nothing, is inadequate. In addition, the consolidation of the presence of new players will raise the stakes. Africans will simply be on the side where the supply is better.

By contrast, Americans with USAID and the peace corps are everywhere. They are in the most remote corners of the contains. They build health centers, clinics, high schools or others. In short, they are in everything that can relieve the local population very badly to the point. They pour billions of dollars into African economies with, among other things, their millennium program. Their country is the first destination of African immigration. In addition, all countries want to trade with this rich and diverse giant. The opportunities are immense in the country of ounce Sam and it is the best country to realize his dreams. It is a country open to the world and free enterprise is encouraged.

The Chinese have copied the American model of cooperation from their presence on African soil. They are everywhere and nowhere. They dig boreholes at low and very competitive prices. They practice breeding and make roads. In fact, they have just been entrusted with the construction of the highway, ILA TOUBA, for more than a billion dollars. Hospitals and arenas were also made by them. African products such as peanut among others are already marketed on the Chinese market. It also injects billions of dollars in aid or development loans.

This country is well perceived and Africans are very fond of this Chinese cooperation. In addition, his expats are down to earth, very humble, discreet and consume local. They participate in all the daily activities of life. In some countries, they are in baptisms, marriages, bereavements and other ceremonies. Africans, although very suspicious, are very comfortable with Asians in general.

Africa is turning more and more to China and other Asian countries

Indeed, it is this Saturday, July 21, 2018 that the Chinese president, Mr Xi Jinping walked the Senegalese soil considered as the gateway to the continent. It is a country in transition and we have just discovered oil and gas. This discovery in addition to the wealth of minerals in the basement of the country, has whetted a lot of appetite. The strengthening of the presence of this Asian giant in Africa where the westerners have done a lot of harm starts to irritate many competitors. Traditional cooperation will surely change its face. Those powers in the West who viewed these poor African countries as private properties will inevitably lose their influence and markets. Their supply of vital raw materials for their economies is no longer guaranteed. A painful disturbance is to be expected. We dread a dark tomorrow and we tremble at the idea of having to share with this new economic power that will not make them gifts. The locals, who are quite friendly to the newcomer, will also facilitate their settlement and integration. It is hoped that Africans will benefit from this new economic situation. May the best win !

