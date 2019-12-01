APPEAL TO THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO END THE SLAUGHTER OF RWANDAN REFUGEES IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO.

PRESS RELEASE

The FDU-Inkingi condemns in the strongest terms possible the complacent attitude of the international community in the face of the slaughter of the Rwandan refugees in South Kivu by Rwandan security Forces aided by the Congolese Armed Forces. We believe that the hunt against alleged negative forces is a pretext by the Rwandan repressive regime to serve a bigger design to force Rwandan refugees back to Rwanda or kill those who resist and to loot DRC mineral resources. The leadership of the alleged negative forces have been abducted, killed or returned to Rwanda. The alleged negative forces have therefore become a useful enemy. For example, one of the charges against Colonel Byabagamba former commander of Kagame protection unit is that he said that FDLR does not pause real threat to the security of Rwanda.

Since1996 the fight against alleged negative forces is part of an overall strategy of the Rwandan regime to force Hutu refugees to come back to Rwanda, to kill or destabilise those who resist forced return. President Kagame is on record boasting publicly “we repatriated those who had to be repatriated and shot those who had to shot” yes, we shot them he emphasized. The UN mapping report made an estimate of 200,000 Hutu refugees slaughtered by the Rwandan army (http://www.mapping-report.org/en/first-congo-war-attacks-against-hutu-refugees). In his speech in Murambi on April 7, 2007 President Kagame told the public that what saddened him was about ”those millions who have crossed the border after killing” and “we did not have time to make sure some do not make it to their destination”. For the Rwandan regime, those who did not come back are all genocidaires or children of genocidaires who have not right to live.

The current military operation endorsed by the government of the DRC and tolerated by the international community is, but an ongoing implementation of the promise made by President Kagame at Murambi on April 7, 2006 that “What we could not do in that time. we will”. It cannot be said enough that the estimated 245,000 Hutu refugees in the DRC, are survivors or children of survivors of slaughter by the Rwandan army during the 2 invasions of the DRC. Allowing the Rwandan regime to launch military operations is issuing a new licence to the Rwandan regime to clean up the survivors of the 1996-1998 slaughter that the UN mapping calls genocidal

It is quite shocking that the international community and particularly financial donors of the Rwandan totalitarian regime who suspended aid to Rwanda for its support to the murderous M23 rebel group would look on when members of this criminal group are being cleared of their crimes, retrained by the Rwanda ready to join in the hunt for Hutu refugees in the DRC.

It is an open secret that the impoverished Rwanda has no financial capacity to carry out military campaigns abroad. Donors are indirectly subsiding this war in which war crimes and crimes against humanity and genocidal crimes being committed by the Rwandan soldiers and their accomplices in the DRC who include the military and former members of the criminal M23 rebel movement.

We call on the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the UN to end these criminal acts against Rwandan refugees, the majority of whom are women and children. The universal declaration of human rights is hot air if the international community cannot defend these innocent people. The complacent attitude of the international community on these heinous crimes is tantamount to complicity. It is an offence against human conscience.

We appeal to His Excellency the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo HE Felix Tshisekedi, who declared in his inauguration ceremony that human rights would be his priority, to intervene and save these innocent refugees.

We call on the sponsors of the funders of the Rwandan regime to apply the same pressure that they applied in 2012 on Rwanda dictatorial regime to end support to M23, to use the same pressure to stop this criminal gang from joining the Rwandan forces to kill Hutu refugees. This operation is undermining our efforts to bring reconciliation among Rwandans.

Rouen, November 30, 2019

Théophile MPOZEMBIZI

Commissionner Information and communication, FDU-INKINGI

infocominfo@fdu-rwanda.com ; info@fdu-rwanda.com