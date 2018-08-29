Arms race in the Great lakes region

By Gakwerere

1) In 2017, Rwanda spend millions of dollars to purchase TL – 50 air defence system and two M24 attack helicopters from China

2) Snice 2016, Uganda has purchased T-54/T-55s, ten T-72s, 50 PT-76s and 30 BMP-2s.

3) Since 2017, DR Congo has increased it’s air capabilities by purchasing Mi-24V and Mi-35 attack helicopters from Russia. Six Y-12 transport aircraft from China. Ten Su-30MK fighters and three Mi-24Ps from Russia.

4) Now, Burundi has placed orders for BTR-80AS tanks and 15 RG-31 armoured vehicles. They also ordered for Pansir -S1 air defense system and a 2A38M30 surface to air mobile vehicle.