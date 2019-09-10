Bashundhara kings – new favorites of Premier League

The ascent of the new club began with the Pioneer League, where the team managed to take the 3rd place. After that, the football system of Bangladesh was slightly changed, as a result of which the club was promoted to the third league.

However, the Bashundhara kings decided upon participation in the second division. For this, the team fulfilled all the necessary requirements, which immediately proved their high ambitions. The previous season ended with a champion title for the club.

At the same time, the team had such a lead over the opponents that during the last matches it even fielded its president, Imrul Hassan. He could not even touch the ball, however, the action was spectacular.

At the moment, the team is in full gear for new victories the next season. For this purpose, the lineup of the club was significantly changed. The main innovation was the change of coach – now this position is occupied by Oskar Bruzon. The Spaniard is considered a master of his craft and his appointment caused a lot of high expectations among the fans. In addition, the lineup has been significantly changed, and new players have joined the roster:

midfielder Ibrahim;

defender Faisal;

striker Sabuz.

Moreover, another promising player joined the club – it is Daniel Colindres, the striker from Costa Rica. The new coach of the club place big stakes on this player.

