Best Ways for Students to Earn Money Online

As a college student, you definitely want to start being independent. One way to do that is by earning your own money to use for your basic needs while at college, for using when going out to have fun or just to save for a rainy day.

Although college life can be very busy, you can still get some few hours a week to work and earn money. It may be each day after school or during the weekend. The best jobs to do as a student are online jobs as you can work from anywhere. Here are some ways to make money online while still studying.

Freelance Writing

Freelance writing is a great way to earn money as a student. All you need to be a freelance writer is a computer and internet. If you have good grammar, love to write and love to research, then this is definitely a job you will love.

Most freelance writing jobs require you to take a language test before being accepted as a writer. Depending on the site you are working on, payment is usually done per word, per article or per hour.

2. Virtual Assistant

To be a virtual assistant, you do not have to be an expert in any field. With your communication skills and the skills learned so far during your course, you can apply to be a virtual assistant for businesses or certain people.

The amount of money paid to a virtual assistant will depend largely on the type of services offered and the hours worked among other factors.

Some of the websites you can apply or pick virtual assistant jobs include:

Upwork

Fiverr

PeoplePerHour

Freelancer

Transcription

Transcription is one of the easiest online jobs you can do as long as you are familiar with the format required for transcription documents. Most transcription jobs are obtained by bidding for the job or picking it from a job board. Transcription jobs are paid either per minute of the audio/video or per audio/video file.

Some sites where you can get transcription jobs include:

SpeakWrite

Daily Transcription

Speechpad

TranscribeMe

With a good pair of headphones, a computer and internet connection, you can earn a lot from transcription jobs.

Blogging

Blogging can earn you a reasonable amount of money once you get the right amount of traffic. You can blog about popular topics or some of your favourite topics. Starting a blog has been made easy and you can do so in less than 15 minutes.

After starting your blog, you need to be regular in writing and posting articles to attract more people to your site. If you are torn in between writing articles for your blog or doing your assignments, you can always get help by getting your university assignment done for you by professionals as you take time working on your blog.

Data Entry

Data entry is one of the simplest jobs for online earning for students. If your typing skills are fast and accurate, then you can earn quite a lot from data entry jobs. The job usually entails typing specific data for clients accurately and fast. Although some data entry jobs online are not real, you can find real jobs from reputable online jobs sites. Some of them include:

Freelancer

The Smart Crowd

PeoplePerHour

Data entry is highly recommended if you prefer simple jobs that do not require mental effort.

Online Tutoring

You can use the knowledge you have gained so far in your studies to make money. You can do this by offering online tutoring classes. Getting clients can be done through word of mouth or you can join an online agency to find clients who need tutoring in specified subjects. Some of them include:

Tutor.com

Tutors Home

TutorVista

Translation

If you are multilingual, then translation is a good opportunity to make money online. Depending on your skills, there are many translation jobs to choose from. You may be required to translation audio/video files, papers, business documents or blog articles.

Some of the best translation sites include:

Translatorsbase

Word Express

SDL

Conclusion

Whether you are skilled or semi skilled, you can take advantage of the opportunity to earn money online as a student. Online jobs are flexible and require only a computer, internet connection and your skills. If you have good grammar and love to research, blogging and freelance writing are opportunities you take advantage of. If you are multilingual, you can do translation jobs for companies, schools or other organizations. Other online jobs that are easily available include transcription, data entry and online tutoring.

When looking for online jobs, ensure you verify that the site you are working on and the clients are legit. You can do this by looking at their reviews as well as what previous workers have said about the site.

Bio

Sandra Larson is a professional blogger and writer. She has been successful in her online career and loves helping students find ways to earn extra money online during their free time by writing such articles. Sandra loves listening to music during her free time.