8TH COMMEMORATION OF THE LAUNCH OF THE NON-VIOLENT MOVEMENT FOR DEMOCRACY BY Mrs VICTOIRE INGABIRE UMUHOZA VICTOIRE.

PRESS RELEASE

On the 16th of January 2010 Mrs Ingabire Umuhoza Victoire landed in Kigali to launch the nonviolent movement for democracy, peace and justice for all, the day that she gave a serious hammer blow to the corner stone of the regime fortress, i.e. fear. The fortress is shaking, the fear has shifted from democrats and peace makers to the regime, as reflected in erratic diplomatic behaviour and more repression. The regime has been totally exposed.

To her supporters she was a hero, to her critics she was naïve, to the ordinary minds it was too risky to take on President in his heyday of power. However, those close to her know well that she was sowing a mustard seed of democracy and genuine reconciliation, and was ready to pay the highest price for these values: prison of death. Hence the message to the Rwandan General Prosecutor, who wanted to convince her to apologise and abandon her opposition to the regime in return for her freedom: “the cause is bigger than me; whether you decide to keep in prison, release me or kill me the movement for democracy is unstoppable”.

She was undeterred by the fact that the Prosecutor was relaying the message of his boss President Kagame who had told a news reporter of the Ugandan Newspaper the Monitor saying: “This woman will certainly be where she belongs; now the outsiders who want so badly Ingabire to be an opposition leader here or later on be our President, well, they may wait for a while”.

The mustard seed has grown with new martyrs in her party that we also need to remember today. Those who were killed, kidnapped and tortured and we have no idea about their fate now and those are languishing in prison for four months while the prosecution is trying hard to concoct evidence against them. We are proud of them and may their courage, sacrifice inspire us all to work for greater good, well aware that the cause we are fighting is greater than ourselves and an honour to pay ever the ultimate price.

The list includes:

Prisoners: