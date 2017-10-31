ARREST OF FRANCO GASHUMBA MALINGUMU aka SENTONGO FRANK DISANS AND INNOCENT KASUMBA alias MUTABAZI SIMON

The arrest of the duo followed a whistleblowers report to the Permanent Secretary MODVA about a group that was planning to fleece an investor disguising as MODVA officials. The fraudsters under the cover of a company named Flagship group purported to be contracted by MODVA for out sourcing had invited the investors to Golden Tulip Hotel in Nakasero for a meeting over a purported deal to supply UPDF with hundreds of Military Trucks.

Following the tip off, one Nasser Mukungu a counterpart to Kasumba Innocent was arrested by a Joint Anti terrorism Task Force (JATT) operatives on the scene while Kasumba Innocent alias Simon Mutabazi escaped and has since been on the run.

A police case file was opened up on the group vide ref CPS KLA CRB1456/2017.Mukungu Nasser was granted police bond as the search for Innocent Kasumba aka Simon went on.

On Saturday the 29 0ct 17,Innocent Kasumba alias Mutabazi Simon was arrested and a search conducted on his residence yielded several items that included over 20 various stamps including one of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, multiple identification documents including his two passports with separate identities and a passport of Gashumba Frank in the name of Ssentogo Frank Disans-Passport NO B0892687.

On the same date 29 Oct 2017 Gashumba Frank also turned up with his lawyer one Nsamba Geoffrey to follow up his brother and was arrested to explain; the reason and source of multiple identification documents under his name, his relationship and role in Flagship group under which the investor was to be defrauded.

Also of late a number of people had reported Frank Gashumba trying to blackmail them purporting to be carrying out investigations about their property on behalf of IGG.

A search at the office of Gashumba Frank has yielded a second passport in the name Gashumba Franco Malimungu-passport no B0958085,several other stamps and documents authored in the name of Ministries of;MODVA,Agriculture Fisheries and Animal Industry.

Some of the companies used by the group of fraudsters to fleece foreigners and Ugandans in MODVA related deals are: Flagship group; Dynamos Sacco Ltd, etc.

According to documents recovered, the groups have been targeting mainly South Sudanese government departments and ministries to include stanbic bank branches in SS.

The duo are currently held at PSIU Kireka as we jointly investigate the matter with police. He will be produced before court to answer the charges.

By Updf Spokesman

*Let me share this fact finding message from Sam Byaruhanga:

Gashumba is a certified conman who has eluded court convictions because of smartness in covering his tracks. He is a Tutsi Rwandan by birth, Gashumba was born n raised near Nyendo in Masaka, a graduate of Nkumba university. Gashumba has never held any known job, he’s beena conman all his adult life. His a known company Mali group is just a cover he uses to cover his dark side.

He is close to Rwanda’s intelligence services. Some of the known killers of col Patrick Karegeya slept at his mansion in kampala. He drove them to Entebbe airport on their way to Mozambique.