Between 4 walls of the 1930 prison: Memoirs of a Rwandan Prisoner of Conscience

“Everything begins on my return to Rwanda” begins Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza’s new book written from her prison cell. Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza’s new book written from her prison cell. After 16 years of exile in Holland, Victoire decided to return to her home country. This book recounts her life experience for 3 years, from the moment she announced her candidacy for presidential elections, to her incarceration into the famous “1930” maximum security prison. In this book, she describes her encounter with corrupt Rwandan judicial system from within. Interrogations, continuous threats, fabricated charges, her attempts to register her party, the prohibition of visiting her family in the Netherlands especially not being able to attend her son’s 8th birthday. “Those politicians are ruthless. There are reasons to be afraid to live in this country. I have just spent more than twelve hours behind bars having done nothing, whatsoever” “The problem is not that they ignore who I am or that they don’t know what is good for our fellow citizens, they just don’t want to run the risk of losing power.”

