BREAKING NEWS – Kagame Arrests Four Colonels For “Endangering” Security

By David Himbara

Kagame has descended on his military, arresting four colonels. The four senior military officers are currently held incommunicado.

The arrested colonels are Rugazora, Gishaija, Mugabo and Kalimba (rtd).

The colonels are accused of having known of the late Patrick Karegeya’s escape of 10 years ago and did not report.

The Kagame regime further alleges that the colonels work with the Rwanda National Congress (RNC). And that the colonels are therefore pose a threat to national security – read Kagame’s security.

The paranoia of the regime increases by the day. There are many more on the list of Kagame’s victims including their relatives. Stay tuned.