FDU-INKINGI DENOUNCES THE ILLEGAL DETENTION, DEGRADING AND INHUMAN TREATMENT OF ITS LEADERSHIP IN RWANDA.

PRESS RELEASE

Indeed, this Monday the 18th December 2017, eight senior officials

FDU-INKINGI, held since September 9, by the regime of General Paul

Kagame, appeared before the High Court of Nyarugenge. The prosecutor

asked for an extension of the pre-trial detention period for the 2nd

time, because to date, 3 months after their arrests, the prosecution

still has a problem of getting hard evidence to indict them. This

request comes as the additional period of pre-trial detention had

expired since December 3, 2017. In a state where there is a rule of law

they would have been released immediately.

The Vice-President, Boniface Twagirimana, has been held in solitary

confinement since 11 December, under the pretext that he had a telephone

in his cell, which was not found after a search carried out prison

services. At the same time, the prison authorities have been inciting

hatred against the FDU-Inkingi detainees by calling them enemies of the

country.

We would like to recall that in this case, the prosecutor is accusing

them of sensitizing people to join an armed group that aims to overthrow

the totalitarian and repressive RPF, to threaten state security and to

encourage rebellion.

In addition to the 8 senior officials arrested in September, the

President, Mrs. Victoire Ingabire and the Secretary General, Sylvain

Sibomana who languish in prison respectively since 2010 and 2013.

Mr. Sibomana and another member of FDU-Inkingi, Mr. Anselme Mutuyimana

are regularly harassed, physically and psychologically tortured.

Recently Miss Jeanine Tuyisenge member of the family of Mr. Sibomana was

the victim of an enforced disappearance and was detained incommunicado

by the Rwandan police for nearly two months.

Finally, we deplore the disappearance of Ms. Immaculate Iragena since

March 2016 and demand that justice be done for Mr. Jean Damascene

Habarugira, brutally murdered in May 2017. These two members of the UDF

have left orphans and widows, in addition to their political family, who

want justice to be returned to them.

Moreover, Ms. Victoire Ingabire has just won her case at the African

Court of Human and People’s Rights, which acknowledges that the false

interpretation of her statements that led to her arrest and a flawed

trial was a violation of her right of expression and that her rights to

defence were also violated.

Finally, we deplore the disappearance of Ms. Immaculate Iragena since

March 2016 and demand justice for Mr. Jean Damascene Habarugira,

brutally murdered in May 2017. These two members of the UDF have left

orphans and widows, in addition to their political family, who want

justice to be returned to them.

Thus FDU-Inkingi urges the Rwandan regime to end the criminal harassment

of its members who are in detention.

FDU-Inkingi are drawing the attention of the international community to

the danger Rwanda faces in terms of violence and political instability,

because critics who preach peace are persecuted by the dictatorial

regime of General Paul Kagame. To prevent this situation leading to

other tragedies that the country and the whole region have already

experienced, we call for the involvement and support of the

international community in efforts to end impunity that the repressive

regime has enjoyed since taking office 23 years ago.

Done in London, on December 19, 2017

Justin Bahunga,

Commissioner for External Relations and spokesperson.

FDU-Inkingi

Contacts: infocomrelext@fdu-rwanda.com; info@fdu-rwanda.com; Phone:

+44-7988-883-576