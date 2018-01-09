FDU-INKINGI IS VERY CONCERNED ABOUT ALLEGED USE OF UNLAWFUL TACTICS BY MONUSCO TO FORCE RWANDAN REFUGEES TO RETURN HOME.

PRESS RELEASE

The FDU-Inkingi have learnt with deep sorrow and concern about alleged

cynical use of the threat of starvation to Rwandan refugees in Bauma

transit camp to act to be delivered to the notoriously repressive regime

of Rwanda. Information coming to us from Rwandan refugees living in this

camp tell us that refugees in this camp have been receiving messages

that they have to accept to be repatriated to Rwanda otherwise they

would not get any more food supply. A copy of the form, written in

Swahili, a language that the clear majority do not understand, seems to

confirm this allegation.

Here is a layman translation of the forms on which only three options

are given.

“I the undersigned was informed and have understood and have informed my

dependants about the problems of living in the BAUMA camp i.e. food

supply. Based on this reality I have decided:

1. Stay in the camp

2. Join the programme of DDRRR (Disarmament, Demobilization,

Repatriation, Reintegration and Resettlement).

3. Hand over part of my family to the DDRRR programme

Denial of food is therefore used as a weapon to force refugees on the

conveyor belt for delivery to the repressive Rwandan regime. If this

were to be confirmed, we would like to condemn in the strongest terms

possible the use by UN funded mission, MONUSCO, of tactics that violate

international human rights law and international humanitarian law i.e.

“deliberate starvation as a means of achieving political goals” and the

violation of the UN Convention relating to the status of refugees that

prohibits forceful return of refugees to countries of origin.

We would like to recall that the same cynical tactics were used in June

2015 in the various transit camps to force Rwandan refugees to return to

Rwanda. A week-long blockade of food supplies and medical staff human

rights organisations was imposed leaving the most vulnerable at risk

including children, mothers, elderly and expecting mothers, inside

Kisangani transit camp to force them to return.

Alleged leaders were stripped naked and kept in unknown locations where

they were tortured regularly to convince them to return to Rwanda.

Forty-two (42) persons went missing including a mother, separated from

her children. The operation was alleged to be supervised by a certain

Major Rodrigue.

Refugees reported that several women refugees were raped by Units of the

Congolese army involved in the raid on the Kisangani transit camp.

The FDU-Inkingi would like to appeal to all peace-loving people and

human rights organisations to come to put pressure on the UN to

intervene and stop the use of unlawful and cynical tactics to force

Rwandan refugees to return to Rwanda.

The FDU-Inkingi call upon the UN system and in particular MONUSCO and

UNCHR to help Rwandans find a political solution to the cycle of

political violence Rwanda through a highly inclusive dialogue between

all stakeholders in the Rwandan peace process instead of using the

staged managed voluntary return, but in reality reached under duress, to

save the face of a brutal and highly repressive regime in Rwanda.

Done in London, on January 9, 2018

Justin Bahunga,

Commissioner for External Relations and spokesperson.

FDU-Inkingi

Contacts: infocomrelext@fdu-rwanda.com; info@fdu-rwanda.com; Phone:

+44-7988-883-576