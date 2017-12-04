FDU-INKINGI SECRETARY GENERAL MR SIBOMANA SYLVAIN AND HIS COLLEAGUE MUTUYIMANA ANSELME IN COURT APPEAL AGAINST POLITICALLY MOTIVATED CHARGES.

PRESS RELEASE

Mr Sibomana Sylvain and his colleague Mutuyimana Anselme have appeared

today December 4, 2017 in court to appeal against the common political

charge of encouraging insurrection levelled against critics of the RPF

regime. The hearing is taking place when the regime is doing everything

possible, including repression and deceit, to uproot le FDU-Inkingi from

the Rwanda political landscape. But it also happens at a time when the

African Court for Human and People’s rights has ruled in the case of the

President of FDU-Inkingi, Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, that article

463 (Organic Law 01/2012/OL, that is used to criminalise free speech,

like in her case and the case of Sibomana and Mutuyimana, violates the

Universal declaration of human rights, the African charter on human and

peoples’ rights and the international convention on political and civil

rights.

We challenge the Rwandan President of Rwanda to show that his is worthy

of leading the African Union by respecting the decision of its court on

matters of free speech. We also challenge the judges of the Supreme

Court to follow the example of the African Court and go down in history

as independent from the grip of the ruling party by ordering the

immediate release of Mr Sibomana Sylvain and Mutuyimana Anselme.

In September 2012, Mr. Sibomana, Secretary General of the FDU-Inkingi

was arrested in a pub in Karongi, while he was making a critical

analysis of the government’s education policy with colleagues. He was

charged with “spreading rumours intended to incite insurrection or

trouble amongst the population” (Organic Law 01/2012/OL, article 463).

The High Court in Karongi sentenced him, and Mr. Anselme Mutuyimana, a

fellow political activist, to six years’ imprisonment. The colleagues in

the pub who were sitting with Mr. Sibomana, were charged for “concealing

an offense or failing to inform security organs of a felony that is

being committed” (Organic Law 01/2012/OL, article 570, and sentenced to

two years’ imprisonment. On the 22nd November 2013, Sylvain Sibomana was

sentenced for another two years for illegal demonstration because he was

found wearing a badge with the photo of Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza,

President of FDU-Inkingi and wearing a T-shirt with a word “democracy”

on it. Sibomana appealed against the sentence and has been waiting for a

hearing the last four year for his appeal to be heard. We believe that

this was a deliberate decision move to keep him out of political

activity.

We would like to recall the FDU-Inkingi has written several press

releases and a letter to the Rwandan Minister of Justice complaining

about torture, inhuman and degrading treatment that the two members of

FDU-Inkingi have undergone since they were arrested, in total disregard

of the national and international laws against torture and ill

treatment. We urge the Rwandan government to release Sibomana Sylvain

and Mutuyimana Anselme who have been languishing in prison, subjected to

torture and ill treatment, for several years in total disregard of

national and international laws.

Done in London December 4, 2017

FDU INKINGI

Justin Bahunga

Commissioner for external relations and spokesperson

Contacts: infocomrelext@fdu-rwanda.com Phone: +44-7988-883-576

