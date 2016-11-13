Home News Don't Miss Giuliani Doesn’t Rule Out Prosecuting Hillary Clinton NewsDon't MissMultimediaVideo Giuliani Doesn’t Rule Out Prosecuting Hillary Clinton November 13, 2016 0 147 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Don't Miss A Rwandan blogger deported illegally from Norway would risk up to 15 years in jail! Video End Dictatorship In Rwanda Now – A Documentary Film By David Himbara Video Interview with Filip Reynjens on Catholic church apologizing for its role in Rwandan genocide Africa THE ROBERT MUGABE ALLEGED 40 quotes… Video CLINTON CASH OFFICIAL DOCUMENTARY MOVIE ( FULL ) Don't Miss Trump says he’s going to deport up to 3 million immigrants immediately LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Recent postsEconomyLet Not One Claim That Kagame Is Not Transparent About His Political And Economic Agenda And TimelinesDecember 18, 20160Press ReleaseRwanda Democratic Green Party’s Political Bureau Nominates Dr.Frank Habineza as Presidential CandidateDecember 17, 20160EconomyKagame Launches Vision 2050December 17, 20161Great lakesKagame is unconfortable & vague when asked to return Burundians who participated in the coupDecember 17, 20160RwandaKagame’s response about allowing Father Nahimana to run against him in 2017December 17, 20160politiciansThomas Nahimana a Catholic priest looking to unseat Rwandas PresidentDecember 16, 20160EconomyRwanda To Reject Foreign AidDecember 16, 20160Press ReleaseCONDEMNATION OF THE ESCALATION OF EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLINGS BY SECURITY SERVICES IN RWANDA.December 15, 20160Don't MissA Rwandan blogger deported illegally from Norway would risk up to 15 years in jail!December 15, 20160Great lakesWe will not integrate with dictators and looters – Omar HassanDecember 6, 20160 WEATHER NYAGATARE few clouds enter location 19.3 ° C 19.3 ° 19.3 ° 78% 0.8kmh 12% Wed 24 ° Thu 25 ° Fri 25 ° Sat 24 ° Sun 24 °