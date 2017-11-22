INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE OF THE RED CROSS VISITS POLITICAL PRISONER INGABIRE UMUHOZA VICTOIRE AS REPRESSION AGAINST WOMEN POLITICIANS CONTINUES

PRESS RELEASE

Following the new measures and tactics, taken by the repressive regime

of President Kagame to break down the morale of Mrs Victoire Ingabire

Umuhoza, the International Committee of the Red Cross visited her this

Tuesday 21, November 2017. The new tactics taken by the regime include

isolation, taking away all the minimum personal effects she was still

entitled to and a prohibition to talk to other prisoners.

The new psychological onslaught on Victoire Ingabire is taking place at

a time when all the attention is focussed on the politically motivated

trial of another presidential hopeful for 2017 elections, Ms Diane Shima

Rwigara and her mother Adeline Rwigara.

Another unsung hero for democratic change Ms Leonille Gasengayire,

assistant treasurer of FDU- Inkingi is also on the list of 8 other

FDU-Inkingi members, on political trial. They were arrested on the 6th

of September 2017 and are still languishing in prison, having been

refused bail. There is no better sign to show the myth of women

empowerment and that the Rwandan regime awards the women who sing the

praises of “the Supreme Leader” Kagame, with posts in parliament and

punishes those who refuse to join the choir.

Since January 2010 when she arrived in Rwanda, Mrs Victoire Ingabire

Umuhoza, was subjected to physical and psychology harassment and ill

treatment outside and inside prison. She passed 5 years isolated in a

room with windows blackened to prevent natural light coming into the

room during which time she was approached by RPF officials including the

Prosecutor General Martin Ngoga to convince her to plead guilty and join

the RPF in exchange for her release. When it failed she was moved to the

common women’s prison wing. She is now prohibited from interacting with

other women prisoners. The reason given for her ordeal and isolation is

that she is alleged to be organising meetings with other inmates. In

other words, the ruling party is scared stiff of any voice inside the

prison walls that might misinterpret or deviate from the” Holy Gospel”

according to the Supreme Leader President Kagame.

FDU-Inkingi condemns once again the unhuman and degrading treatment of

its leader Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza and calls on the international

community to put pressure on the Rwandan regime to treat her in

accordance with international conventions it is party to, in particular

the conventions against torture, unhuman and degrading treatment and on

minimum standards for the treatment of prisoners.

Done in London November 22, 2017

FDU INKINGI

Justin Bahunga

Commissioner for external relations and spokesperson

Contacts: infocomrelext@fdu-rwanda.com

Phone: +44-7988-883-576