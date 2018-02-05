The Rwanda Truth Commission is organising an international conference on the role of the United Nations in Rwanda in

Brussels (Belgium), on 7 April 2018.

Topics:

The role of the UN in Rwanda since 1945 to date

Accountability for crimes committed by the Rwandan patriotic front



Venue: to be confirmed in a few days

Time: 10:00 – 16:00

Participation: Free.

Registration deadline: 31 March 2018. Email: rwanda.truth.commission@gmail.com

Done in Brussels, 5th February, 2018

The Rwanda Truth Commission

Jonathan Musonera

Chairman, Executive Committee

