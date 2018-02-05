The Rwanda Truth Commission is organising an international conference on the role of the United Nations in Rwanda in
Brussels (Belgium), on 7 April 2018.
Topics:
The role of the UN in Rwanda since 1945 to date
Accountability for crimes committed by the Rwandan patriotic front
Venue: to be confirmed in a few days
Time: 10:00 – 16:00
Participation: Free.
Registration deadline: 31 March 2018. Email: rwanda.truth.commission@gmail.com
Done in Brussels, 5th February, 2018
The Rwanda Truth Commission
Jonathan Musonera
Chairman, Executive Committee
