Ahead of Meeting Between Israeli PM Netanyahu and Rwandan President Kagame On Tuesday 28 November, Seven Leading Human Rights Organizations Have Written to Kagame — Do Not Accept African Refugees Who Are Deported From Israel By Force

Jerusalem/Kigali, Monday, November 28, 2017

Seven leading Israeli human rights organizations have asked President Kagame to insist that his country will not accept refugees forced out of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Rwandan President Paul Kagame are reportedly due to meet tomorrow (November 28, 2017) in order to finalize an agreement for the transfer of thousands of African refugees from Israel to Rwanda.

While Prime Minister Netanyahu has spoken publicly in Israel about his intention to force refugees to leave to Rwanda, Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo told The New Times last week that Rwanda will only consider accepting refugees who leave Israel of their own free will.

The gap in the versions caused a public storm in Israel. Leading Israeli human rights organizations have now asked for a clarification from President Paul Kagame:

“His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, We are turning to you, and to the people of Rwanda, with an urgent request. Rwanda and Israel have an ongoing special relationship. However, this relationship. cannot include trading in African lives.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is telling the Israeli public that Rwanda has agreed to take on African refugees from Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu says that the refugees will be forced to leave: if they do not agree to go to Rwanda, they will be put in prison forever.

We trust in you, and the people of Rwanda, that you will not agree to this denial of liberty. We hope and trust you will not agree that African refugees are caged and. traded in this way.

We call on you to make it clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu — Rwanda will not take refugees who do not come. of their own free will.

We urge you to use your friendship with Netanyahu to remind him — Israel is a country of refugees, it should open its heart to those who have fled Eritrea and Sudan and give them shelter. “

Signed:

ASSAF-Aid Organization for Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Israel Physicians for Human Rights -Israel Hotline for Refugees and Migrants Amnesty International Israel The Association for Civil Rights in Israel Kav La’Oved — Workers’ Hotline HIAS Israel.