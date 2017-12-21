Kagame Dumps Israel and USA

By David Himbara

Kagame has emerged as a strong supporter of Israel. But he also desperately tries to remain friends with Arab nations. This results in Kagame confusion of trying to appease both sides.

So today there was a vote at the UN to condemn President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel. Palestinians consider part of Jerusalem as part of their grabbed territory.

* 128 countries condemned Trump decision.

* 39 countries abstained.

* 9 countries supported Trump decision.

Guess how Kagame’s Rwanda voted. Kagame’s Rwanda was among the 39 countries which abstained. Kagame dumped his Israeli and American friends.

This is very interesting. Both Israel and the US will now see how cunning Kagame is. He is an opportunist who moves with wind.