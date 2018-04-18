Kagame Is Singing In London How Manufacturing Is About To Change Africa. But He Has None.

By David Himbara

President Paul Kagame is loudly singing at the Commonwealth meeting in London how manufacturing is about to transform Africa. According to him, the recently launched continental free trade area is timely:

”Trade and investment are set to grow across the continent, creating opportunities for manufacturing and value addition.”

But how about Rwanda — what does the country make in order to sell to Africa?

Kagame with the owners of C&H Garments, the only exporter of clothing in Rwanda.

What of Rwanda? The country’s manufacturing sector is a joke, thanks to the policy priorities pursued by Kagame during the last twenty years. Two recent studies on Rwanda’s manufacturing reveal the hopelessness of the Kagame regime.

The first study was undertaken by the African Development Bank in 2014. The second study was commissioned by UK’s Department for International Development, and published in 2017. Both offer bad news about the Rwandan manufacturing sector.

The African Development Bank’s findings

According to the African Development Bank’s 2014 study,

”various factors slow down the manufacturing sector. Limited access to finance hampers investment. Rwanda’s landlocked status raises transport costs for importers and exporters. Similarly, poor transportation infrastructure, in particular, a bad road network raises transport times and costs. Energy supply remains problematic with shortages and frequent cuts causing costly consequences for manufacturing production lines.”

The findings by the 2017 DFID-financed study