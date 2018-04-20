Kagame’s New Times Failing At Propaganda😂

By David Himbara

Dear The New Times, you are failing to do your propaganda job properly. President Paul Kagame will not be too pleased.

Let me give an example. Take a look at your story, Smart classrooms’ a top priority – Government. The title is an impressive piece of propaganda indeed. Rwanda sounds as if it is on the move towards its stated vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy with “smart education.”

But when you read the article, the propaganda falls apart. Instead of sounding like the Singapore of Africa, Rwanda sounds like its neighbor across Lake Kivu. Look at this part of the article:

“A smart classroom should be equipped with computers connected to the internet with a screen projector among other aspects…Ministry of Education is working with other ministries such as the Ministry of Infrastructure to avail electricity and solar energy adopted in areas which are yet to get on-grid electricity.

Dear The New Times, this is a disaster. First of all, your sentence that “smart classroom should be equipped with computers connected to the internet with a screen projector” is strange. What is “smart” about a computer connected to the internet with a projector?

How else would anyone access the internet without a computer and some kind of a monitor and a projector in a large room?

Dear The New Times, the second half of your paragraph quoted above is most depressing. Here it is again:

“Ministry of Education is working with other ministries such as the Ministry of Infrastructure to avail electricity and solar energy adopted in areas which are yet to get on-grid electricity.”

In other words, while you talk about computers and internet for giving Rwanda “smart classrooms,” there is not electricity.

Oh boy! Kagame will not be pleased by your shoddy propaganda. You must not reveal the bitter truth.