Kagame’s Rwanda Is Bankrupt – Literally

Kagame’s Rwanda is so broke it can’t even pay salaries. Meanwhile its ruler is burning fuel across the world proclaiming how he has built the most competitive economy in Africa – outperformed only by South Africa and Mauritius.
Look at this internal communication from the University of Rwanda “apologizing for any inconvenience caused by delay of September salary, 2016.”
David Himbara
I am not affiliated to any political party, but your article does not make sense at all!
This it petty issue and it is not only in Rwanda where salaries can delay for just ten days!
Secondly, did you investigate what is the reason behind this delay before you attribute this to Mr. Kagame??