Kagame’s Rwanda Will Remain A Poor Low Income Country In 2020 And Beyond – IMF

By David Himbara

General Paul Kagame is basking in the glory of leading @Africa. He recently became the chairman of the African Union. Kagame now flatters himself that he transforming the African Union’s institutions.

But back home, his so-called agenda of turning @Rwanda into a middle-income country by 2020 is in total shambles. And because he is a liar and a cheat, Kagame will not acknowledge his utter failure in this mission.

The truth has come from the International Monetary Fund’s “EIGHTH REVIEW UNDER THE POLICY SUPPORT INSTRUMENT AND REQUEST FOR EXTENSION, AND THIRD REVIEW UNDER THE STANDBY CREDIT FACILITY” dated January 2018.

Here is the exact statement from the International Monetary Fund confirming that Kagame’s Vision 2020 no longer exists:

“Rwandan economy remains vulnerable to external shocks and fiscal risks. It will be important to continue building foreign exchange reserve buffers to enhance resilience while working to identify and mitigate potential fiscal risks. Building on its notable progress toward development objectives, the authorities are crafting a revised medium-term development strategy with the goal of achieving middle-income status by 2035.”

Dear General Kagame, real leaders inform their countries when things do not go according to plan. You should have the courage to inform the Rwandan people that Vision 2020 is dead. Be brave and go on national television/radio and inform your compatriots that you now hope to achieve the middle-income status by 2035.

Dear General, I realize of course that I am asking for too much. Truth is not part of your vocabulary.