By David Himbara
What does this book reveal? It shows how the gangster has looted Rwanda’s pension in twelve chapters.
Table Of Content
Chapter 1 — Overlapping Political and Economic Power Is Dangerous
Chapter 2 — Western Elites Are Kagame’s Useful Propagandists
Chapter 3 — How to Corruptly Seize Pension Funds
Chapter 4 — Concealing Companies in Which the Pension Is Invested
Chapter 5 — Investing Pension Funds Fraudulently
Chapter 6 — The Pension Is a Cash Cow for the Ruling Party’s Business Empire
Chapter 7 — A Management Career In the Pension Sector Is the Kiss of Death
Chapter 8 — Using and Destroying a State-Owned and Pension-Funded Telecom
Chapter 9 — Pooling the Pension With Corrupt Institutions for Private Gain
Chapter 10 — The Mystery of Overseas Pension Investment
Chapter 11 — Pension Beneficiaries Thrown Into Absolute Poverty
Chapter 12 — Making Sense of Thieving and Future Implications for Rwanda
How Was The Research For This Book Conducted?
The research is based entirely on the Rwanda governments records and data including primary sources from:
- Auditor General
- The National Bank of Rwanda
- Rwanda Social Security Board
- Bank of Kigali
- Development Bank of Kigali
How Were These Research Materials Acquired?
All these institutions file annual reports and documents on their websites.
Are There Other Sources Used?
International Monetary Fund
What Is The Overall Conclusion?
Rwanda is deep trouble. It is ruled by a gangster who has spent a fortune on public relations to paint himself the best thing that ever happened in Rwanda and Africa.
The question is — who will hold this gangster accountable since he has literally imprisoned the entire nation. Nonetheless, we must record these crimes. It is a matter of time when the Kagame regime ends and he faces the law. As the saying goes, ‘The nicest thing about the rain is that it always stops. Eventually.”