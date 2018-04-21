Kagame’s Two Personalities Clashed On The World Stage On April 20, 2018.

In Britain, He Was An African Statesman That Will Host The Commonwealth In 2020. Across The Atlantic, Kagame Was Described By The US Government As A Brutal Human Rights Violator.

A distinguished gentleman in Britain

An African statesman

At the Commonwealth Summit in London, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame was a distinguished African statesman. The climax was the announcement by the British Prime, Theresa May, on April 2018, that Kagame with host the next Commonwealth Summit in 2020.

Meanwhile, accross the Atlantic…

A brutal human rights abuser in America

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, the US State Department’s 2017 Human Rights Report was issued on April 20, 2018. The report paints Kagame’s Rwanda as a scary place. Rwanda is described as a country that does not meet the bare minimum of human decency.

Arbitrary killings and disappearances

The overall Rwandan environment is pure hell:

”The most significant human rights issues included: arbitrary killings and politically motivated disappearances by security forces; torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by security forces; harsh and life-threatening prison and detention center conditions; arbitrary arrest; security forces’ disregard for the rule of law; prolonged pretrial detention; infringement on citizens’ privacy rights and on freedoms of speech, assembly, and association; restrictions on and harassment of media and some local and international nongovernmental organizations (NGOs); restrictions on freedom to participate in the political process and the ability to change government through free and fair elections; harassment, arrest, and abuse of political opponents, human rights advocates, and individuals perceived to pose a threat to government control of social order; trafficking in persons; and restrictions on labor rights.”

Among the persons who ”disappeared” is Violette Uwamahoro

”On February 14, Violette Uwamahoro, a dual British-Rwandan national whose husband was a member of a diaspora opposition movement, the Rwanda National Congress, disappeared after attending a family member’s funeral. The government refused to acknowledge her detention for three weeks. On March 23, the government announced that Uwamahoro had been charged with treason. On March 28, she was conditionally released pursuant to a judge’s order and allowed to return to the United Kingdom in mid-April.”