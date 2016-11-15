Home Country Justice Jean Claude Iyamuremye- Criminal Complaint against President Kagame-2014 Jean Claude Iyamuremye CountryJustice Jean Claude Iyamuremye- Criminal Complaint against President Kagame-2014 November 15, 2016 0 182 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Read more about the complaint below criminal-complaint-against-kagame-by-jean-claude-iyamuremye Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Justice Rwanda:The prosecutor General announces the start of a criminal inquiry into the role of French officials in Genocide Justice RWANDA/ICTR: An Impossible Defense. Parody of Justice Justice The arrest of Enoch Ruhigira, President Habyarimana’s former Chief of Staff Justice “Let Eugene stay in Norway”. Justice THE LAW AGAINST RWANDAN GOVERNMENT CRITICS USED IN THE ARREST OF Ms LEONILE GASENGAYIRE, THE ASSISTANT TREASURER OF FDU-Inkingi. Justice Minus planning, according to the UN convention on genocide, there is no genocide LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Recent postsOpinionJanuary 23rd, 2017: Father Nahimana second attempt to return to RwandaDecember 20, 20160EconomyLet Not One Claim That Kagame Is Not Transparent About His Political And Economic Agenda And TimelinesDecember 18, 20160Press ReleaseRwanda Democratic Green Party’s Political Bureau Nominates Dr.Frank Habineza as Presidential CandidateDecember 17, 20160EconomyKagame Launches Vision 2050December 17, 20161Great lakesKagame is unconfortable & vague when asked to return Burundians who participated in the coupDecember 17, 20160RwandaKagame’s response about allowing Father Nahimana to run against him in 2017December 17, 20160politiciansThomas Nahimana a Catholic priest looking to unseat Rwandas PresidentDecember 16, 20160EconomyRwanda To Reject Foreign AidDecember 16, 20160Press ReleaseCONDEMNATION OF THE ESCALATION OF EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLINGS BY SECURITY SERVICES IN RWANDA.December 15, 20160Don't MissA Rwandan blogger deported illegally from Norway would risk up to 15 years in jail!December 15, 20160 WEATHER NYAGATARE clear sky enter location 21.9 ° C 21.9 ° 21.9 ° 65% 2.5kmh 0% Wed 24 ° Thu 24 ° Fri 24 ° Sat 24 ° Sun 24 °