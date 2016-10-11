Mysterious Deaths, Bad Statistics and Showdown With France – Latest From The Kagame Republic

In the past two weeks, two perfectly healthy Rwandans died mysteriously in Kagame’s republic. First to perish was Senator Jean de Dieu Mucyo. Mucyo died on October 3, 2016, reportedly after “falling down the stairs” at Parliament.

Then today (October 10), we learnt that businessman Vénuste Rwabukamba also mysteriously died after “shooting himself”.

Meanwhile new statistics on Rwanda are equally gloomy. Data from the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) paint the following picture of Rwanda’s external trade in first half of 2016: * Imports – US$1.3 billion;

* Exports – US$325 million; This disastrous trade imbalance explains why the currency is falling – trading at US$1 = Rwf830. From the World Bank, we learn that foreign investment into East Africa in 2015 was as follows: * US$323 million into Rwanda;

* US$1 billion in Uganda;

* US$1.4 billion to Kenya;

* US$1.9 billion for Tanzania. And then Kagame had a word for France, which has apparently reopened its investigation into the events leading to Rwanda’s genocide. Said Kagame:

“If starting all over again is a showdown we will have a showdown, there is no problem about that.” Kagame’s republic remains synonymous with mysterious deaths, bad statistics, and showdowns.

David Himbara