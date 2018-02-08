NEW DANGEROUS MILITIA IN RWANDA

This is is a warning to the world that the government of Rwanda is forming a dangerous militia called Intore.

This militia is similar to the Interahamwe militia that were involved in the genocide in 1994.

The world watched and claimed it to know.

This time, the world must act and put the Intore militia on an international watchilist given the dangers they pose to the safety of innocent people inside Rwanda and across the world.

