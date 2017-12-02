New-York Radio – The story of Kizito Mihigo

Kizito Mihigo is one of Rwanda’s most beloved singers, yet he is currently imprisoned, serving a 10-year sentence for treason.

In 2014, Mihigo released a song which criticized the wartime actions of Rwanda’s governing political party.

The song went viral, sparking a nationwide dialogue around the genocide, and weeks later, Mihigo was arrested on charges of conspiracy to assassinate the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Is Mihigo truly guilty of conspiracy, or only of speaking (and singing) truth to power?

Produced by Charulata Sinha

About the producer:

Charulata Sinha is a writer and radio producer based in New York City. She has worked with WNYC’s Radiolab and Vice’s Radio Motherboard.