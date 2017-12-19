NOTICING WHAT THE KAGAME REGIME IS DOING THESE DAYS, IT SEEMS THAT ITS BOAT IS SINKING DEEP.

By Janet Nabyo

About a month ago, the Kigali regime started an awkward counterattack against the decision of the French Judge urging the confrontation between the Rwandan Defence Minister James KABAREBE and the new witness on the crash of President Habyarimana’s jet on 6 April 1994.

The regime sent its cadres and quislings to all prison to look for prisoners who will supply false charges about the French involvement in the Rwandan genocide. The regime sought to mount trumped up charges against the French and asked the corrupted prisoners to back up the regime’s lies with self-incriminating evidence promising them to be released as soon as they would complete the errand.

General James KABAREBE sent for prisoners from all prisons and they gathered them in the house of the prosecution at Kimihurura in Kigali. There they fed their hungry prisoners well, gave them a lot of money and trained them what to lie. Among the corrupted prisoners, one can for instance, quote the following names: 1. Jean de Dieu TUYISENGE (Nyanza Prison)

2. Silas SEBAKARA (Nyamata Prison)

3. Telesphore KABARIRA (Rubavu Prison)

4. Emmanuel NSHOGOZABAHIZI (Rubavu Prison)

5. Israel DUSINGIZIMANA (Mageragere Prison)

6. Matthieu NDAHIMANA (Nyanza Prison)

7. Orosse NISENGWE (Nyanza Prison)

8. Ezechiel BAZIMENYERA (Musanze Prison)

9. Said PEOPLE (Rubavu Prison) In so doing, the State of Rwanda wanted to invent the case that the French didn’t only participate in the genocide but also they connived with those who crashed the presidential jet which is known to be the immediate cause of the genocide tragedy of 1994. After collecting the lies, the regime filed a law case, funded it and negotiated with an American law firm to publish it as a report exculpating Kagame and his junta in the trigger of genocide being the crash of President Habyarimana. Such is the harbinger of the Kagame regime’s frantic fall!

Hopefully, Kagame’s stalwart supporters will soon realize that the emperor’s no clothes.