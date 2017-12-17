REFERENCE MADE TO THE JUDGMENT OF THE AFRICAN COURT OF HUMAN AND PEOPLES ‘ RIGHTS THE PLATFORM CALLS FOR THE UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE OF VICTOIRE INGABIRE

PRESS RELEASE nº 013/2017

On December 13, 2013 the Supreme Court unjustly sentenced Victory

Ingabire President of the UDF-Inkingi to 15 years in jail. After failing

to get justice from national courts, Ms. Victoire Ingabire, appealed to

the African Court of Human and Peoples ‘ Rights (ACHPR), the court

responsible for deciding on multiple Human rights violations, to be

reinstated in her rights. The Court’s judgment has acknowledged that she

had indeed been denied her fundamental rights and freedoms .

The court has ruled that Mrs Victoire Ingabire did not propagate or

imply the theory of double genocide, nor the genocidal ideology, nor

minimized the genocide committed against the Tutsi in her statement at

Gisozi genocide memorial. The court also ruled that she did not spread

rumours intended to incite the population to rise up against the

existing authorities. The court highlighted the fact her statement made

criticising the authorities are expected in a democratic society and

should be tolerated especially when they come from a public figure like

Mrs Victoire Ingabire. According to the court, the conviction and

sentence served on Mrs Ingabire violate her right to freedom of

expressed as enshrined in article 9(2) of the African Charter on Hunan

and People’s rights and article 19(3) of the International convention on

political and civil rights.

The court has also found that the applicant’s right to defence under

article 7(1) (c) of the African Charter on human and people’s rights had

been violated.

In the light of the opinions and considerations, as well as the

conclusions of the ACHPR, the platform urges the unconditional release

of Mrs Victoire Ingabire and to be reinstated in her rights.

The platform recalls that the RPF regime continues to misuse articles

461 and 463 of the Rwandan Penal Code to gag the opposition and continue

to close the political space. It is in this context that the leadership

of the UDF-Inkingi in Rwanda, were rounded up in September 2017 and that

Ms. Diane and Ms Adeline Rwigara are currently in prison.

The platform calls on the sponsors of General Kagame’s regime, and more

particularly the Netherlands, Great Britain, Belgium, the USA and the

EU, to put pressure on him to release all political prisoners and who

are in prison for having expressed their opinions.

Done in Brussels on 16 December 2017

Jean-Baptiste Ryumugabe

Chair P5.

Email: jean_baptiste36@hotmail.com Phone: +32486460824