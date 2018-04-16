RWANDA: PRESIDENT KAGAME REGIME ARRESTS A 73-OLD MAN FOR SAYING THAT HUTU WERE ALSO KILLED IN THE RWANDAN TRAGEDY.

In Praise of Blood” accuses President Paul Kagame’s RPF of also having committed atrocities against Hutus. An investigative journalist Judi Rever has recently written a book that aims to reshape the narrative about what happened in East Africa during the Rwandan genocide in 1994. “” accuses President Paul Kagame’s RPF of also having committed atrocities against Hutus.

The Executive Secretary of Nyamata sector, Mushenyi Innocent confirmed to a local newspaper Umuseke that Mr Museruka Augustin of Murambi Village, Kayumba cell, Nyamata sector, Eastern Province was arrested on April 9, 2018 after he was heard saying that genocide against Tutsi does not tell the whole story about the Rwandan tragedy because it does acknowledge that people from the Hutu ethnic group also died.

He was also heard saying that the pain of losing the loved ones is felt by Hutu and Tutsi alike, pointing out that many Hutus were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He was immediately reported to the local authority because such statements are said to constitute an offence of downplaying genocide against tutsi and harbouring genocidal ideology.

to insist on the right to justice for all victims, as did the [1994] UN Commission of Experts, is not to deny the genocide, nor does such an insistence equate war crimes with genocide; it simply asserts that all victims, regardless of their affiliation, regardless of the nature of the crime committed against them, and regardless of the affiliation of the perpetrator, must have equal opportunity to seek redress for the wrongs done them”. As pointed out by several academicians and Human Rights Defenders in their letter to the President Obama, the British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and the UN Secretary General Mr. Ban Ki-moon in June 2009, “

They rightly pointed that “victor’s justice” sets a dangerous precedent for future international prosecutions, and undermines efforts at achieving peace, security, and reconciliation in Rwanda and the Great Lakes region as a whole”.

The international community, particularly those who back the current repressive regime, are taking heavy responsibility for future instability of Rwanda for looking on when the regime is throwing in jail people like Museruka, Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza and others, for demanding even-handed justice. The best service they can do to Rwandans to avoid another tragedy is to rein on Kagame to ensure equal access to equitable justice and to end repression against those who claim for this right.