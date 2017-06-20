Rwigara’s No-Party Peaceful Defiance Is Shaking A Violent Regime To Its Foundation

By David Himbara

Armed with a Mom with a Bible, Diane Shima Rwigara submitted her candidacy documents at National Electoral Commission (NEC) on June 20, 2017. Rwigara has no party – she is an independent candidate seeking to create a Rwanda that does not divide, terrorize, and impoverish its people.

Rwigara’s formula is a novelty in Rwanda. Opponents of the regime usually form political parties which are either crashed or become subservient to the ruling dictatorship.

Diane is pursuing her extraordinary mission uniquely by speaking softly without carrying much of a big stick, facing down the Kagame brutal regime with speeches, her Mom, and a Bible. Diane is proving that one woman has the power to challenge a terror regime, using personal convictions, courage, ethics and intelligence.

As I have said before, Diane Rwigara recalls Rosa Parks. In December 1955, Parks refused to obey racist laws in America. Her defiance became an important catalyst of the Civil Rights Movement. Parks soon became an international icon of resistance to racial segregation in her country – she simply “got tired of giving in” to injustice and repression.

Diane Rwigara, too, got tired of giving in to a repressive state of her country, Rwanda. While most Rwandans hide under their beds rather than confront the Rwanda regime that has beaten them into submission, Rwigara is standing up and saying no.

Let us wait and see how the Rwandan regime reacts to a unique and new type of presidential candidate that is a armed with a Mom and a Bible.