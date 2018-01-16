Sergeant Issa Furaha Arinaitwe’s Letter to President Museveni

Sergeant Issa Furaha Arinaitwe who has been working with CMI since 1998 indeed fled Uganda weeks ago after he deemed his life to be in danger. He claims that operatives from the Rwandan government have at several occasions been making attempts to have him assassinated after he ceased to cooperate in assignments given to him.

He says President Kagame told him that “he wanted me to execute some of his missions in Uganda” and “he promised me facilitation through Mr John Ngarambe of the Rwandan embassy in Uganda”. Days later, Arinaitwe was contacted by Mr Ngarambe and he was paid “some good money in dollars”.