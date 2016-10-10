Where Is President Kagame These Days?

He was last sighted in San Francisco enjoying life and pumping dollars into the American economy by filling a conference hall with a rented crowd. He must have spent a fortune – running across the United States from east to west coast. Executive jet that costs at least USD5,000 an hour to charter; accommodation in presidential suites where Kagame is known to spend USD20,000 a night; transporting, feeding and accommodating over 2,000 people from all over North America to California to cheer him.
Meanwhile back in Rwanda, the currency is collapsing. Two days ago, selling 1USD you got 802.2 RWF. Buying 1USD you paid 817.2 RWF. Further, reports indicate that teachers at the University of Rwanda have not been paid for sometime. And more and more hungry Rwandans are crossing into Uganda as economic refugees.
So where is the miracle worker to fix up the mess? In the Rwanda setup, Kagame is head of state, minister, mayor, senior, and junior manager, and support staffer – he is everything. The paralysis management style has found a perfect home in Kagame’s Rwanda.
David Himbara
A sound intellectual exposure of doctored fantastic social- economical picture of Rwanda. That exists only in verbal and writen reports from within that esoterical and fictive system called RPF. Let such articles find way to those american and western higher political spheres .
Himbara, are you still smoking marijuana? By the way, all efforts you are doing to insult Rwanda, everyone knows why because you were sacked form the office of the president and you run away. You had messed up the office of the president to the point even cleaners jubilated after you were shown a door. Now you have implicated your junior brother Col. Tom Byabagamba into your dirty games to the point he is in prison. What did you gain? Your brother is paying as more as you keep insulting our motherland. And I cannot assure your mind is at peace at all! Umurengwe uragwira sha! Utazi ikimuhatse areba imboro ya se igitsure and this is what happened to you. Any way enjoy smoking marijuana together with Rujugiro Ayabatwa
Your so poor Dear Sanyu. “Ukuri guca muziko ntigushya”. Your message smells much anger and stupidity thoughts. We are in 21 first Century which means you and your boss (uguhatse) are both ignorant to believe that the truth is what you impose to the Rwandans and to the corrupted media, and Western leaders. Birababaje kwiga ariko ukanga ukaba igicucu!!
Dear Himbara, do not let those intore discourage you, keep working hard, we ll end up by toppling the dictator!
Thank you David Himbara for exposing the Truth and the state of Rwanda. soon or later Rwandans will be free. SANYU does not know what he/she talking about. Let SANYU wait…. its a matter of time. no Regime stays forever SANYU
NGO UBUZE ICYO AGAYA INKL ARAVUGA NGO FOR IGICEBE CYAYO. HIMBARA ARAK8RA ANALYSE YIBYO AZI KANDI ASOBANUKIWE, NTA NAVN KIMWE AHIMBA. INTERESSANT IMEZE NKA CYA KIRONDWE CYASIGAYE KURUHU RWINKA ITI HIMBARA YANYWEYE IBIYOBYABWENGE. AHUBWO UBINYWA NI UWIGIRA PILOT KUNDEGE?