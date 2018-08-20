Canada: citizen public apology to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Prince of Saudi Arabia inherit following the diplomatic error by the government of Mr. Justin Trudeau.

Excellency,

It is with dismay and indignation that we learned of the Canadian government interference in the internal affairs of your beautiful and respectable kingdom (of Saudi Arabia). We do not share this way of doing our government because it borders on ignorance and insolence, especially towards a country like yours. As a result, we recognize that our Foreign Ministry has made a serious diplomatic mistake and should publicly apologize. As citizens, we publicly apologize and apologize. Unfortunately, our country is poorly managed right now despite its beauty. Our leaders are experts in gaffes or clumsiness diplomatic, economic, political and others. Recently, the Canadian embassy in Senegal refused to keep its promise, to provide drinking water to a very poor village in this country. Some of our plenipotentiaries are seen as wicked and cruel because their behavior is simply unacceptable. In addition, minorities such as blacks are poorly represented and have no minister. Mr. Justin Trudeau, our Prime Minister had not participated in the Caribbean national’s festival in Toronto there 2 weeks ago, but it was the parade of the Vancouver Pride. Since 2017, 501 Haitian asylum seekers have been deported by the Canada Border Services Agency to their country of origin, which is unsafe. This violates, among other things, the United Nations Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees and certain articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Our government is careless and irresponsible. He lacks elegance and he does not know good manners.

Excellency, you are at the head of one of the most important countries in the world. Your generosity is well established because your country is a great benefactor. Your oil is flowing everywhere and millions and millions of people are benefiting from it. Your country and your family are known only for good deeds. You treat everyone, Muslims and non-Muslims, with respect and elegance. Not to mention your charities that save lives in poor countries, while many Western countries loot and steal their resources. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Islam, this great religion that is practiced by millions of people worldwide and is among others, a religion of love, peace, sharing, forgiveness and tolerance. It is with happiness that many people go to the blessed Saudi soil for the pilgrimage to Mecca.

Here, we want to continue to cooperate and work with the very friendly, kind and generous Saudi people. Therefore, we want to further strengthen the friendly and fraternal bonds of our two peoples.

Excellency, I cannot finish my letter without asking you, to the extent possible, a favor which will further enhance the prestige and respect of your beautiful and wonderful country. Indeed, I will be very grateful to you, like many people around the world, for granting your royal pardon to Mr. Raif Badaoui. I am sure and I remain convinced that the whole planet will be very happy and you will be grateful. As for me, I am a leader of opinion and goodwill with Canadian compatriots who share my feelings contained in this missive. I forwarded my request to your charge d’affaires of your embassy in Canada and to Mr Antonio Gutteres Secretary-General of the United Nations.

In the hope of soon having your good and pleasant news, I beg you to receive, Excellency, the assurance of my distinguished consideration and of my profound respect. God is great and thank you very much!

Gondiel Ka

Montreal, Canada

gondielka@hotmail.com

Expertise Relation Africa Canada