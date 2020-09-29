Chelsea completes 3-goal comeback, draws West Brom

The 2020/2021 English Premier League season started on a high note a few weeks ago. Leicester City is at the top of the league table with nine points while Chelsea is in the ninth position with four points. Betway has given the Blues high odds of winning this season’s title. Chelsea played West Bromwich on September 26th. It was among the most awaited games last weekend. In this article, we discuss Chelsea’s unexpected comeback in the match.

A Recap of the Match

Thiago Silva played his first match for Chelsea a few days ago in the English League Cup. Frank Lampard gave him the armband in their match against West Bromwich while Azpilicueta, the team’s captain, started on the bench. Lampard signed Thiago to beef up the defense as it was shaky last season. Andreas Christensen played as a center back alongside Thiago.

Robinson scored an opener for West Bromwich in the fourth minute. Kyle Bartley and Marcos Alonso made some costly mistakes at the defense line that gave West Brom an early lead. In the 27th minute, Thiago Silva missed a pass and allowed Callum Robinson to score the second goal for West Brom.

Frank Lampard was furious when the referee blew the halftime whistle. He brought in Callum Hudson-Odoi in the second half. Mason and Callum thrilled Chelsea’s fans when they netted the ball twenty minutes into the second half. By this time, a huge number of sports enthusiasts who engage in soccer betting had given up on Chelsea winning the game.

West Brom put up a spirited fight as they tried to maintain their lead. Unfortunately, Tammy Abraham scored an equalizer for Chelsea during injury time. Thiago’s debut to the Premier League was tough. Tammy’s goal prevented the Blues from losing two consecutive matches as Liverpool had thrashed them 2-0 a week ago. Lampard dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga in the game against West Brom after he conceded two goals from Liverpool. Instead, the club’s manager picked Willy Caballero as the starting goalkeeper.

During an interview after the match, Lampard stated that he wouldn’t criticize any of his players since the team was getting better. Edouard Mendy recently joined Chelsea from Rennes. Still, Lampard didn’t deem him fit enough to start last weekend’s EPL game.

Chelsea recently made new signings worth close to $300 million. But, they haven’t bonded with their teammates yet. The manager admitted that this is why players like Thiago Silva made several mistakes in their last game. A club manager can hold many meetings with their players but the team might lose points if any player makes a careless mistake.

Lampard’s decision to substitute Marcos Alonso and Mateo Kovacic at halftime seemed to have paid off as Hudson-Odoi brought the change he desired. Azpilicueta, Mount, and Hudson-Odoi formed a powerful trio in the second half and were able to penetrate West Brom’s tough defense. Also, they improved Chelsea’s ball possession.

West Bromwich had a higher ball possession in the first half of last weekend’s match against Chelsea. Many punters who wager at Betway predicted that they would win the match. Even so, Chelsea made several changes during the break and scored three goals in the second half. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, and Tammy Abraham helped the Blues earn one vital point.