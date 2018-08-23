CONDEMNATION OF UNHUMAN AND DEGRADING TREATMENT OF RWANDAN REFUGEES SECTIONED IN A MILITARY BARRACKS OF LT GENERAL BAUMA KISANGANI

PRESS RELEASE

FDU-Inkingi is very concerned about alleged starvation of Rwandan

refugees sectioned in General Bauma barracks of Lt Kisangani. We have

received information from reliable sources that Rwandan refugees

detained in the above location have not received food for the last 14

days. 62% of the refugees who have been denied food are children. The

aim of this unhuman treatment is to force them to return to Rwanda

against their will.

The FDU-Inkingi condemns in the strongest terms possible the alleged

cynical use of the starvation to Rwandan refugees in Bauma transit camp

to force them to hand themselves over to a notoriously repressive regime

of Rwanda. Heads of these families are former FDLR combatants who had

willingly accepted to surrendered and wanted guarantees for safe return

to Rwanda. UNCHR has failed to offer these guarantees for safe return

and therefore the tactic to send them through coercion.

The same cynical tactics were used in June 2015 in the various transit

camps to force Rwandan refugees to return to Rwanda. A week-long

blockade of food supplies, medical staff human rights organisations’ was

imposed leaving the most vulnerable at risk including children, mothers,

elderly expecting mothers, inside Kisangani transit camp to force them

to return. Alleged leaders were stripped naked and kept in unknown

locations where they were tortured regularly to convince them to return

to Rwanda. Forty-two (42) persons went missing including a mother,

separated from her children. Refugees reported that several women

refugees were raped by Units of the Congolese army involved in the raid

on the Kisangani transit camp.

We would like to recall that such acts constitute a violation of

international human rights law and international humanitarian law i.e.

“deliberate starvation as a means of achieving political goals” and the

violation of the UN Convention relating to the status of refugees that

prohibits forceful return of refugees to countries of origin.

The FDU-Inkingi would like to appeal to all peace-loving people and

human rights organisations to put pressure on the UN to intervene and

stop the use of unlawful and cynical tactics to force Rwandan refugees

to return to Rwanda. The threat of the use of starvation to force them

to forcefully return home was also tried in January this year without

success due to international outcry.

The FDU-Inkingi call upon the UN system and in particular MONUSCO, UNCHR

and UNICEF to help stop this unhuman and degrading treatment of Rwandan

refugees living in Lt General Bauma military barracks.

Done in London, on August 23, 2018.

Justin Bahunga,

FDU-Inkingi Commissioner for External Relations and spokesperson.

Phone: +44-7988-883-576