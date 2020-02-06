Open letter to

His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika

President of the Republic of Malawi

Office of the President and Cabinet,

Capital Hill Circle, Private Bag 301,

Lilongwe 3, Malawi February 5, 2020

Your Excellency

Defend the African honour and dignity as well as the values that the African Union stands for.

The official Tourism website of Malawi rightly points out that the “Malawi’s people, warm, friendly and welcoming, are by far its greatest asset” and adds that “Our people epitomise all the gentle, joyful, friendly and laughter filled traits of Africans”. Unfortunately, this image is being destroyed by horrific scenes of gangs of people attacking, looting and torching shops of African refugees living in Malawi just because they are foreigners.

We know that these barbaric and criminal acts by lawless individuals are not sanctioned by the government. However, your Excellency will agree that it is the duty of the government to protect every law-abiding person resident in Malawi.

These criminal acts that have gone for some days, do not only tarnish the image of Malawi as a tourist destination and attractive to private investment, but also portrays Africa as a dark continent where conflict is self-explanatory due to irrational tribalism. It makes the high sounding talk about African union with free trade area, one passport and freedon of movement a mockery. Indeed, however small investments made by these refugees mainly from Rwanda and Burundi and other residents of African origin, what has been happening in the last days will negatively influence wealthier African wanting to invest in Malawi. Other foreign investors are watching.

The Rwandan opposition political platform composed on the following political organisations: Amahoro PC, FDU-Inkingi, PS Imberakuri, Rwanda National Congress RNC, appeals to you for a swift action to end these criminal acts. It is our very considered view that your swift action will not only save innocent lives of refugees but will also restore the right good image of Malawi, Africa and the African person. It will reassure tourists and investors to Malawi by showing that the government has

the capacity to protect people and their property. These criminal elements once they go away with the crime, they will go for their own people once the foreigners are gone.

Please accept your excellency the assurances of my highest consideration

Justin Bahunga

Chair of the Opposition Political Platform

Contacts: jbahunga@yahoo.co,uk