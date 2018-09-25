By David Himbara

The New Times is reporting that thousands of fish were found dead, floating in different water bodies in the Northern Province.

A tilapia fishing industry has been developing in northern Rwanda — as indicated in this video by the Ministry of Agriculture.

VIDEO: Interested in fish catching? Welcome to Kivu Tilapia Farm, a cage fish farm located in @RusiziDistrict on lake Kivu. Cage fish farming is now making great progress in #Rwanda pic.twitter.com/BQG0y7rzZ7 — MINAGRI | Rwanda (@RwandaAgri) September 21, 2018

Quick question — does Rwanda have the scientific expertise to address this crisis? Let us hope so. Very urgent action is needed in northern Rwanda to especially educate members of the public to avoid polluted water bodies, and not to eat the contaminated fish.