Disaster Strikes Rwanda’s Fishing Industry — Thousands Of Dead Fish Floating In Water Systems Of The Northern Province. Hopefully, A quick Campaign Will Ensure Public Safety.

By David Himbara

Thousands of dead fish washed ashore in northern Rwanda

The New Times is reporting that thousands of fish were found dead, floating in different water bodies in the Northern Province.

A tilapia fishing industry has been developing in northern Rwanda — as indicated in this video by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Quick question — does Rwanda have the scientific expertise to address this crisis? Let us hope so. Very urgent action is needed in northern Rwanda to especially educate members of the public to avoid polluted water bodies, and not to eat the contaminated fish.

