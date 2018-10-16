Earning online: everything you should know before you start an affiliate business

Can you make money as an affiliate marketer in Rwanda? We answer this question and find out what affiliate marketing actually is and how it really works.

Earning money online and working for yourself sounds like the dream, doesn’t it?

Well, that dream could become a reality because affiliate marketing is a method that you can use to make money online. If you are tired of working a boring 9-5 job in Rwanda or working unsociable hours in a job that you hate, then why not try to work for yourself?

Millions of people across the world are affiliate marketers and they make money online – so what is affiliate marketing and how does it work?

What is affiliate marketing?

Affiliate marketing consist of you promoting other people’s products. Most big companies, many smaller ones and a lot of individuals have their own affiliate program that you can join and send people to the product pages.

What’s in it for me, we hear you say?

Well, for every sale you make you get a commission. When you sign up to a program as an affiliate – for example a premium affiliate network like Top Offers – you get a special affiliate link for each product that you choose to promote. When someone clicks on that link and buys the product or service then you get a commission of the sale because the website knows that you have referred them.

This is affiliate marketing in a nutshell but the most important parts are still to come…

Choosing the right products

There are hundreds of thousands of not millions of different products out there that will let you promote them as an affiliate.

You just need to choose the right ones.

The best advice we can give you is to choose a niche that you have a genuine interest in. This means that you will be more likely to stick with it and it’ll be easier to do promotion such as writing blogs or social media posts that we will talk about below. Also make sure that any affiliate products you are promoting aren’t geo-restricted so that audience that see’s your offers can actually purchase them too.

How to promote your offers

When it comes to making money with affiliate marketing then promotion is vital.

There is no point in having a snazzy looking website, some great affiliate products but no audience to buy them because you do no promote. Paid adds like PPC can get you a targeted audience very quickly but it does incur an expense. SEO is a long-term strategy that should also be used to create a viable affiliate business. Writing blogs and linking to them on social media will also bring you traffic.

The key is to use a combination of methods to drive targeted traffic to your affiliate links.

Can you set up an affiliate business in Rwanda?

There would be no point in us telling you all this if you couldn’t even start an affiliate business in Rwanda, would it?

The great things about Rwanda compared to some other countries in the regions is that 95% of the country is covered by 4G internet. This means that you have a potentially large audience to promote your products to. More people in Rwanda are using the internet than ever before and you will have a growing market to tap into.

Starting your affiliate marketing journey

Affiliate marketing isn’t easy.

It can take time to set up a sustainable business however the prospect of earning money nearly right away is very real.

If you want to begin your affiliate marketing journey then follow these steps and choose products that will not only appeal to your local audience but that’ll be profitable to a growing and emerging online market like Rwanda.