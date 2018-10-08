FDU-INKINGI CALLS ON THE RWANDAN GOVERNMENT TO EXPLAIN THE SUSPICIOUS DISAPPEARANCE OF ITS 1ST VICE PRESIDENT BONIFACE TWAGIRIMANA.

PRESS RELEASE

Today the 8th October 2018, the FDU-Inkingi have learnt with serious concern the disappearance of Mr Boniface Twagirimana, first Vice President of the party, from Mpanga prison.

Mr Boniface was arrested in September 2017 and was detained in Mageragere prison with 8 other members of the Party. For strange reasons, he was picked from his co-accused on the 3rd October 2018 and moved to Mpanga prison. He was kept in a semidetached three-room prison house, inside prison compound and kept with a convicted murderer, who was put in the house two days before Twagirimana was brought in. The official script is that the two prisoners have run away from the prison.

According to a very reliable source inside prison, the house keys and keys of the outside gate are kept by the night security guard who has not been harmed. Strangely there seems to be no sign of any forced tampering with the door. This information and the circumstances of his separation from the co-accused, being kept with a convicted murderer in a separate house, away from other prisoners, leave us to be believe that there could be foul play by Rwandan security services.

We call on the Rwandan government to inform the family, the party FDU-Inkingi and the general public about the circumstances of the disappearance of Boniface Twagirimana. He was in the custody of the state which is accountable for his safety.

Justin Bahunga

2nd Vice President

FDU-Inkingi.

Contacts: infocomrelext@fdu-rwanda.com Phone: +44-7988-883-576