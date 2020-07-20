Football: These Africans who marked the period 2000-2020

The African football always recorded big stars with enormous potential. This was considerably accentuated over the period 2000-2020. During this period, the world of football noticed African players as centerpieces of their clubs in Europe. They stood out significantly not only by their talents, but also by their achievements.

Didier Drogba

He is undoubtedly the most influential African footballer of the 21st century. We remember for example that in 2010 he occupied the 10th rank of the 100 most influential personalities in the world. On the lawns, he used to be a monster, a real surface fox. He is not a great dribbler, but his effectiveness in front of the goals is easy and incredible. Drogba was the iconic leader and captain of the elephants of Côte d'Ivoire for 12 years. He holds to his credit, 02 African gold balls, 02 titles of top scorers in the English Premier League, 01 title of best soccer player in the French championship and 01 another in the Turkish championship. Therefore, we must add to that, 01 European Champions League and many national titles with Chelsea and Galatasaray. His XXL season in 2007 allowed him to occupy the 4th place in the France Football golden ball.

Samuel Eto’o

His supposed rivalry with Didier Drogba greatly fueled the debates between supporters on the black continent. Samuel Eto’o shined with FC Barcelona and Inter Milan. With these two clubs, he won 03 European Champions Leagues and several national trophies. He is commonly called the “pichichi” in relation to his title of top scorer in the Spanish “Liga” obtained in 2006. The former captain of the indomitable lions of Cameroon has won the African gold ball 04 times. Collectively, he won almost everything. Besides his clubs, Eto’o won two African Cups of Nations and a gold medal at the Olympic games with Cameroon national team.

Yaya Toure

He is a pure product of the Ivorian football. He was trained at the Mimosifcom academy of ASEC mimosas club (the most successful and popular football club in Côte d’Ivoire). Yaya Touré is recognized for its technical quality. He was a key player of the great Manchester City epics from 2012 to 2019. Despite his midfielder position, he once managed to be his club’s top scorer in a season. He is the first Ivorian footballer to win the European Champions League. It was in 2009. Like Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Touré won 04 African gold balls. In 2015, he was the captain of the elephants from Côte d’Ivoire who won the African Cup of Nations.

Mohamed Salah

He is the current leader of the Pharaohs of Egypt. For three seasons now, Mohamed Salah has been one of the best players in the English Premier League. In this championship, he managed to finish as top scorer for 02 consecutive seasons. He owns 02 African gold balls. His most successful season was 2017-2018 during which he made incredible performances to the point where many observers predicted him as most probable winner of the France Football golden ball. His injury in the European Champions League final against Real Madrid completely changed the deal.

Sadio Mané

He is brightly shining, especially since his arrival at Liverpool FC, during the summer mercato transfer 2016. Sadio Mané has been the headliner of the beautiful generation of Senegalese footballers for a few years now. Good dribbler, fast and goal scorer. These are some of the qualities of Jürgen Klopp’s foal. Co-top scorer of the English Premier League in 2019 with 22 goals, Mané is engaged in a very good dynamic with his club. He is a pillar of the system implemented by Klopp. The year 2019 was successful for him with important trophies won in the club. He ended at the 4th step in the France Football golden ball awards, and won the African golden ball.

Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o and Yaya Touré hung up the crampons shoes. As for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, they are still active and continue to lift high the colors of Africa within the European football.