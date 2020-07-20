Football / Tunisia: Esperance of Tunis Club repatriates an international player!

The Esperance Sportive of Tunis is actively preparing for the next season. Until the official opening of the transfer mercato and the end of the season which will resume next month. A pretty exciting pro league like these online lotteries promo codes.

Further to intensive discussions that lasted several weeks, Esperance club and the international Tunisian player Hamdi Nagguez reached an agreement this week. Free from any contract since he left the Lithuanian club Suduva, Hamdi Nagguez has signed up for the next three seasons, further to the traditional medical checkup. The 27-year-old right lateral will officially be part of the blood and gold workforce only from September 15, the opening date of the Tunisian summer transfer mercato.

With this contract, the EST club hits hard by strengthening its defense which will lose one of its key player, Iheb Mabarki, whose contract has come to termination.

With this new contract, Nagguez, who had a difficult season in eastern Europe, signs his return to a championship he knows perfectly. Indeed, before leaving for the Zamalek of Egypt, the multitask and experienced defender in 20 selections won the Tunisian League 1 in 2016 and the national cup in 2012, 2014 and 2015 with the Etoile Sportive of the Sahel, after 5 seasons: 2013 – 2018. The club even tried to make him come back.

Hamdi Nagguez also took advantage of this transfer to make his sportive come back on the scene. This World Cup 2018 player illustrated himself the wrong way during the lockdown by violating the barrier sanitarymeasures and even had a fight with a police officer. A behavior that made him spend 15 days behind bars.

The signing by the winner of the confederation cup 2019 with the Zamalek being effective, the double title holder of the CAF Champions League can now look into other files and why not on fantasy sports. While Ben Romdhane should finally stay and Ali Yaakoubi just got his contract extended by two years, the most successful club in the Carthages country would work on the arrivals of Youssef Meddab (18 years old / Stade Tunisien), Mohamed Melhani, Ghaylhen Chaalali (Malatyaspor / Turkey) and Drager Mohamed who has just been retrogressed to the Bundesliga 2 with Panderborn. As for Tayed Meziani, he was released. The Algerian is said to be in discussoin with USM Algers.

As a reminder, Espérance of Tunis is the leader of the championship, with 44 points, after 16 days. Stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, the competition will resume on August 2. The 2020-2021 season will start on October 31, 2020.