By David Himbara

President Paul Kagame is ready to join the 36-member club of the world’s most developed economies — the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The role of OECD is to improve efficiency, expand free trade, and generally to enhance the economic performance of the highly industrialized countries.

The current 36 members of OECD are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israël, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, and United States.

Kagame has assembled an Israeli team to help him get Rwanda into the OECD

To get Rwanda into OECD, Kagame hired the former Israeli attorney-general, Yehuda Weinstein, and former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Ron Prosor.

In an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post, Weinstein explained his assignment from Kagame and his foreign minister Louise Mushikiwabo:

”We all saw eye to eye. They showed enthusiasm that Rwanda should go for it. After very little time had passed, they hired us. They said, ‘you have experience, you did it in Israel, you can get it done for Rwanda’…No African state has ever gotten in [to the OECD]. South Africa tried, but it had a problem regarding its methods of governance.”

There you have it. Kagame fantasizes that Rwanda belongs to the industrialized world. He hires Israeli lobbyists to get Rwanda a membership in the Organization of Economic Development and Cooperation. We hope Kagame receives something back after sinking taxpayers’ money into this fantasy. Kagame is the global leader in abusing each of OECD’s principles. The OECD’s founding principles include free markets, democracy, transparency in the rule of law, independence of the judiciary — especially independence of prosecution from political influence. We wish Kagame’s Israeli team best of luck in their assignment that is comparable to making a pig fly.